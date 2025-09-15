The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have been embroiled in a constant struggle this offseason that has handcuffed the franchise’s offseason.

As a result of this ongoing staredown, the franchise has been financially unable to make any official moves in free agency. Key veterans like Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II remain unsigned until a decision is made by the Warriors and Kuminga.

The bottom line is that Kuminga wants to be in control of his own destiny, and he has been visibly disillusioned with the franchise's plans for him.

It all came to a head after Kuminga reportedly turned the tables on Joe Lacob during an urgent meeting in Miami on August 11. The meeting was attended by GM Mike Dunleavy, Lacob, the player’s agent, Aaron Turner, and Kuminga himself, according to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of ESPN.

“Do you even want me here?” the Warriors star reportedly asked Lacob after the owner questioned Kuminga if he wanted to return to the Warriors.

Of course, this dialogue between the player and team comes after Golden State offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million contract that would theoretically make Kuminga the fourth-highest-paid player on a roster that includes three future Hall of Famers: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.

That represents more money than what he would have gotten in the short term had the Warriors accepted the Sacramento Kings' or the Phoenix Suns' sign-and-trade offers. However, money isn't the main problem for the player.

This offer wasn't to Kuminga's liking since he wouldn't hold any control over his immediate future.

Jonathan Kuminga wants control over his future

The two-year proposal Kuminga received does away with the built-in no-trade clause, and the team-friendly structure of the contract means that the Warriors can move him in January before the trade deadline.

Kuminga, meanwhile, wants to have a say over his next destination. He clearly doesn't believe that he will be given a starting role on the Warriors despite proving his potential in his first four seasons with the team.

This is exactly what ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel recently reported. While Golden State’s two-year offer gives them flexibility to trade Jonathan Kuminga, it leaves him with little control over his future.

Kuminga and his camp prefer holding out for 2026 free agency, where cap-rich teams will be ready to spend. Unless the Warriors add leverage in the form of a player option or more guarantees in a contract proposal, Kuminga is likely to reject any deals and simply take his $7.9 million qualifying offer.

The 22-year-old is looking out for his own future, and he believes that the Warriors are only concerned about not losing an asset for peanuts.