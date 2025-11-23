As the Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga's trade buzz continues amid the first month of the regular season, could trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. be the best solution? Porter Jr., who's having his the most productive start to a regular season of his career, would bolster the Warriors' team on both ends of the floor, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor.

He floated a Warriors trade idea centered around Porter Jr. and Kuminga, where the Nets would acquire two additional shooters and future picks in exchange for MPJ, O'Connor posted the following proposal on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Warriors get: MPJ Nets get: Kuminga, Moody, Hield, future picks Who says no?” O'Connor asked before explaining what he believes is Brooklyn featurning Porter Jr. in its offense as a means to attract team to make a trade, he said, per The Kevin O'Connor Show.

“24 isolations in 13 games, so far, this season, exceeds the 23 isos he had last year, in 77 games,” O'Connor said. “Already has more isolations. He's run two pick-and-rolls per game to one per game last year. He's running one post up per game, this year, with the Nets to one post-up every five games, last year, with the Nuggets, averaging 24.2 points per game — that's a career-high. 18 field-goal attempts, per game — that's a career-high. 3.2 assists per game — that's a career-high.

“And MPJ has just a slight dip in efficiency. He's looked great at everything he's doing, getting this opportunity on a bad Nets team. It feels to me that the Nets are featuring this guy to try to raise his value to flip him again. It's a pretty clear yes, here, with what's happening with MPJ. We're also telling him to hush on podcasts because they don't want him to lower his value off the court,” O'Connor concluded.

Warriors get: MPJ

— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) November 22, 2025

On the court, Porter Jr. is doing his job amid the best start of his career.

NBA writer agrees with Warriors trading for Michael Porter Jr.

For some, the writing is on the wall for Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, who reportedly isn't on the same page with coach Steve Kerr. NBA writer Tom Haberstroh agreed with Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor's Warriors trade proposal, as a great way to move Jonathan Kuminga for a player that best-fitted to play alongside All-Star Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.

“You think about him playing next to Steph and Draymond, and Jimmy Butler — your cuts will be rewarded,” Haberstoch said. “Your back-door cuts to the rim and your movement off the ball to get to an open spot on the floor. They're going to find you. So, I love the fit for Michael Porter Jr., and especially if it's a one-year rental and see what happens.

“Out of all the Jonathan Kuminga trades, I like that one is the idea to get a guy that fits lock-and-key, in this situation, with Golden State.”

Thw Warriors are heading into Monday's matchup against the Jazz on a three-game skid.