The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a mixed bag of a start to the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 5-4 after Wednesday evening's road loss against the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler both did not play in that game for Golden State, while the Kings were also missing some big names of their own, but it was still a disappointing result for a Warriors team that has struggled on the road so far this season.

Before the season, the Warriors signed Seth Curry, brother of Stephen Curry, to a contract, then released with him with the intent to re-sign him later.

Now, more details are coming out about how that re-signing process could play out.

“Nov. 11 is the first day they have sufficient apron flexibility to re-sign Seth Curry after bringing him to training camp, but as Marc Stein wrote here recently, it's believed Golden State might wait a little longer to sign the younger Curry to a rest-of-the-season deal to create a little bit of operating room under the second apron,” reported Jake Fischer on Marc Stein's Substack. “One rival cap strategist suggested holding off on re-signing Curry until closer to Thanksgiving would afford Golden State some $250,000 in flexibility for future trades.”

A big decision for the Warriors

The Warriors would certainly like to have all of the depth they can get this year considering the looming injury risk hanging over the franchise due to the age of their star players. While Seth Curry isn't a spring chicken himself, his body has a lot less NBA mileage on it than some of the Warriors' other veteran players, and he could theoretically step up and play some spot minutes in the event that someone were to go down with an injury.

Overall, the Warriors have looked impressive at times this season and frustrating at others, dropping back to back puzzling road games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers last week.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Friday evening against the Denver Nuggets on the road.