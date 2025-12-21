On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors got back into the win column with a narrow home victory over the Phoenix Suns. While it wasn't always pretty, the Warriors were able to do just enough to bounce back after their recent loss in Phoenix in a matchup between the two teams two nights prior.

This season has been a tumultuous one so far for Golden State, with Steve Kerr's rotations fluctuating wildly by the game, Stephen Curry finding himself in and out of the lineup due to injury, and Jimmy Butler not producing the kind of statistics that his mammoth contract would suggest.

However, through it all, Kerr is absolutely certain about one thing.

“I will never leave Steph Curry,” he said, per Jordy Fee-Platt of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Curry and Kerr's partnership began 11 years ago when Kerr agreed to become the next head coach of the Warriors following Mark Jackson's firing in the summer of 2014.

The Warriors found success in their new era immediately, with the team winning 67 games in the 2014-15 season and capping it off with an NBA championship, and winning three more titles over the next several seasons.

Now, Curry is in the twilight years of his career (although still putting up monster stat lines on a routine basis), while the fanbase's patience with Kerr is beginning to grow thin as he looks to integrate some of the Warriors' younger pieces while still maximizing Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green's remaining capabilities.

At this point, it's unclear if the Warriors will win another championship in the Curry era, but it seems that Kerr is willing to go down with the ship.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Monday evening at home against the Orlando Magic.