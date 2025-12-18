Stephen Curry knows a Klay Thompson Warriors return is ‘distant’, but doesn’t rule it out

The Golden State Warriors aren't banking on a Klay Thompson reunion, but it isn't off the table, per the latest reports.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a three point shot over Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) to give the Warriors the lead during the fourth quarter at the American Airlines Center.

The Golden State Warriors have been a major disappointment so far in the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 13-14 ahead of Thursday evening's road matchup against the Phoenix Suns. While Stephen Curry continues to put up Herculean stat lines with impressive frequency, the team's supporting cast has largely underperformed this year, leading the Warriors to their current mediocre record.

The losing has some fans reminiscing on the good old days when Klay Thompson was still a member of the team, and recently, the current Dallas Mavericks guard got 100% honest on if he could ever see a reunion with the Bay Area happening.

“I don't know,” Thompson said, per Anthony Slater and Tim McMahon of ESPN. “That's a long ways away, man. That's a lot of basketball to be had. I don't know what the future holds.”

Meanwhile, Curry also weighed in on the possibility.

“It would be unbelievable,” Curry said. “If that time comes and that conversation is had, of course I'm calling him and saying, ‘We want you back.' And hopefully that would be a welcome message to him. But as we stand right now, that does seem like a far distant reality. But so did him leaving.”

Thompson departed the Warriors after the 2023-24 season to sign with the Dallas Mavericks. He hoped he would be the missing piece on a team that had made a run to the Finals the previous season, but instead, the Mavericks inexplicably decided to trade away franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic months later, leaving Thompson now withering away on a team that has no legit chance at contending any time soon.

This being the case, it's worth considering whether Thompson could rekindle some of his former Magic if he was on the Warriors once again.

In any case, the Warriors and Suns are set to tip off at 9:00 pm ET.

