Stephen Curry knows a Klay Thompson Warriors return is ‘distant’, but doesn’t rule it out

The Golden State Warriors have been a major disappointment so far in the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 13-14 ahead of Thursday evening's road matchup against the Phoenix Suns. While Stephen Curry continues to put up Herculean stat lines with impressive frequency, the team's supporting cast has largely underperformed this year, leading the Warriors to their current mediocre record.

The losing has some fans reminiscing on the good old days when Klay Thompson was still a member of the team, and recently, the current Dallas Mavericks guard got 100% honest on if he could ever see a reunion with the Bay Area happening.

“I don't know,” Thompson said, per Anthony Slater and Tim McMahon of ESPN. “That's a long ways away, man. That's a lot of basketball to be had. I don't know what the future holds.”

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Curry also weighed in on the possibility.