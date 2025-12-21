It wouldn't be a Golden State Warriors season without a little drama from Draymond Green, and on Saturday night, the veteran forward delivered his first ejection of the 2025-26 campaign.

In a heated rematch against the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center, Green was tossed with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter. The sequence began when Green was whistled for a foul after shoving Suns guard Collin Gillespie in the back following a block on the other end. Frustrated by the call, Green unleashed a barrage of complaints at the officiating crew.

Draymond Green has been ejected after his continuous arguing with the officials

The officials wasted no time, hitting Green with two technical fouls in rapid succession. Despite efforts from teammates and head coach Steve Kerr to intervene, Green was sent to the locker room, ending his night after just nine minutes of action.

The game was already tense coming in. The two teams had met just two nights prior in Phoenix, a contest that saw the Suns scrape by with a one-point win and featured a flagrant foul by Dillon Brooks on Stephen Curry. Green’s early exit only added fuel to the fire in what has become a chippy Western Conference rivalry.

Before his departure, Green had tallied four points, three rebounds, one assist, and one block. His absence left a gaping hole in the Warriors' defensive rotation, forcing Kerr to rely more heavily on his bench unit to contain Phoenix’s attack.

While Green’s passion drives Golden State, moments like this walk a fine line between sparking the team and leaving them shorthanded. As he marched off the floor, the “Draymond Experience” was in full effect, loud, unapologetic, and, for tonight, cut short.