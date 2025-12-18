As NBA trade rumors continue to intensify ahead of the February deadline, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly not the only Western Conference team monitoring the availability of New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, league executives believe Murphy has drawn interest from multiple teams across the conference, even as Golden State remains a frequently mentioned suitor.

“The Golden State Warriors have been enamored with Murphy since he was eligible for the draft, league sources told HoopsHype. With that said, rival executives around the league believe the Warriors will ultimately prioritize a Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit ahead of Murphy before cashing in all their trade chips in an attempt to land the Pelican forward.

Multiple executives have also circled the Portland Trail Blazers as a potential buyer ahead of the trade deadline and among the teams that like Murphy around the league. Some executives around the league who’ve spoken with HoopsHype have also wondered aloud if it would take a package similar to the Desmond Bane trade to acquire Murphy, who’s only 25 years old and signed through the 2028-29 season.

Warriors, Blazers circle Trey Murphy III trade as Pelicans navigate difficult start

While it’s unlikely New Orleans would part with Murphy, it won’t stop teams from inquiring leading up to the deadline in February.”

Article Continues Below

Murphy’s combination of size, shooting and defensive versatility has elevated his profile leaguewide during his fifth NBA season. The 25-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game while playing 35.5 minutes per contest across 25 appearances. He is shooting 48.9% from the field and 36% from three-point range, emerging as one of the Pelicans’ most consistent contributors.

Despite Murphy’s production, New Orleans has struggled to find momentum. The Pelicans are 5-22 on the season, though they are coming off a two-game win streak capped by a 114-104 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The team remains near the bottom of the Western Conference standings as it evaluates its long-term direction.

Murphy is in the first season of a four-year, $112 million contract he signed in October 2024. He is earning $27 million this season, with his deal running through the 2028-29 campaign. His age, contract security and two-way impact make him a valuable asset, which could complicate any trade discussions for New Orleans.

Golden State continues to be linked to Murphy as it searches for ways to improve a roster hovering around .500. The Warriors are 13-14 after dropping their second straight game Sunday in a 136-131 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. They will attempt to rebound Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns (14-12) at 9:00 p.m. ET before returning to San Francisco for a three-game homestand beginning Saturday with another matchup against Phoenix at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Portland, meanwhile, has emerged as another Western Conference team to monitor. The Trail Blazers are 10-16 and recently defeated Golden State, adding intrigue to Scotto’s reporting that league executives view them as a potential buyer. Portland will host the Sacramento Kings (6-20) on Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. ET.

New Orleans will open a three-game homestand Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET against the Houston Rockets (16-7). While the Pelicans are not expected to move Murphy, continued interest from teams like the Warriors and Trail Blazers ensures his name will remain prominent in league-wide trade discussions.