Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant revisited his 2016 decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors. Durant returning to the Warriors was a possibility last season, according to reports. He ultimately stayed with the Phoenix Suns before signing off on his trade to the Rockets over the summer. However, in reflecting on his decision to leave the Thunder, Kevin kept it 100.

For Durant, joining Stephen Curry and the Warriors to win championships was too enticing of an offer in contrast to his Thunder teammates, he said, alongside his Rockets teammate, Fred VanVleet, per Unguarded.

“In OKC, we had a lot of specialists. Dudes that played defense but couldn’t score on their own. Couldn’t shoot the ball, somebody who could shoot but then couldn’t guard that well. So, it's a lot that goes into trying to make that offense work,” Durant said. “We did a solid job, but I'm looking at Golden State. They're calling me and I'm like s*** we can average probably 120 [points] a game. I don't have to worry about the zone every time I catch the ball.”

Kevin Durant on why he left OKC and joined Golden State: “In OKC, we had a lot of specialists. Dudes that played defense but couldn’t score on their own. Couldn’t shoot the ball, somebody who could shoot but then couldn’t guard that well” pic.twitter.com/oLnUFcI99n — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 17, 2025

Durant and the Warriors would go onto win back-to-back championships in 2018. Durant has yet to make an NBA Finals apperance since.

Steve Kerr a reason Kevin Durant didn't want a Warriors reunion

Article Continues Below

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant didn't always see eye-to-eye, especially during Durant's last season with the Warriors, according to The Ringer's Logan Murdock.

Durant's issues with Kerr reportedly followed him, which played a significant part in KD deciding a Warriors reunion wasn't best for him.

“Those problems with coaches have followed him on his many stops through the NBA,” Murdock wrote. “Durant’s exit from the Bay Area arguably had more to do with his issues with Steve Kerr than any shouting match with Green. Durant repeatedly complained both publicly and privately about Kerr’s offensive principles during his final season with the Warriors, and he continued to do so even after he left for Brooklyn.

“The two have since reconciled, but league sources identify Kerr as among the reasons Durant opted not to return to Golden State at the trade deadline,” Murdock concluded.