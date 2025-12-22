Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert reached a career milestone Sunday night, surpassing 10,000 career rebounds during a hard-fought 103-100 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. Scoring 11 points and grabbing 18 rebounds, the 33-year-old made history as the 45th player ever to reach 10,000 rebounds. Of those rebounds, 7,119 came during his nine seasons with the Utah Jazz, while he has added 2,897 more since joining the Timberwolves.

Rudy opened up after the game about how big a deal hitting the milestone is for him:

“It’s just good sometimes to take time to pause and reflect a little bit on the journey and then what’s been accomplished, even though I still have so much more to accomplish. It’s good to just relax and look back, it's cool.”

The three-time All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year is currently averaging 11.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 blocks, 73.3% from the field, and 51.3% from the free-throw line in 31.6 minutes per game over 29 contests. Over his 858-game career, he averages 12.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.1 blocks, 65.8% FG, and 63.8% FT in 30.7 minutes per game.

The game itself was far from easy for Minnesota. Early in the third, the Wolves were down by 16, but a 20-0 run quickly put them back in control. Gobert’s control of the boards was a big part of the team’s success, as he grabbed six offensive rebounds during the game, setting up second-chance opportunities. Mike Conley, returning from a four-game absence due to Achilles tendinopathy, orchestrated the comeback with six assists, six points, and five rebounds, turning things around for the Timberwolves with improved ball movement after a slow first half.

Minnesota’s offense couldn’t find its groove early, making just 35% of shots and dropping the first 13 threes. Anthony Edwards led the team with 24 points but went 7-for-24 from the field and 2-for-11 from beyond the arc. His driving layup with 21 seconds left basically put the game out of reach, part of a broader effort that saw him match Conley’s six assists while committing only one turnover. Donte DiVincenzo also added 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Timberwolves' win was a combination of clutch performances and solid team play. Naz Reid got the third-quarter rally going with a dunk off his own missed three-pointer, and the Wolves capitalized on turnovers, outscoring Milwaukee 23-7 off errors. Minnesota also weathered the loss of Jaden McDaniels, who exited in the first half due to left hip pain, and welcomed back Jaylen Clark after a one-game absence.

The Timberwolves now hold a 19-10 record, four wins ahead of last year’s pace at the same point, and will look to close out their five-game homestand against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.