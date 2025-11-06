On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors dropped another road game with a narrow loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. Most of the big guns for both teams sat this one out, including Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry for the Warriors, who now sit at a mediocre 5-4 on the young season.

Still, that didn't stop head coach Steve Kerr from giving a facetious answer about the state of the team at his postgame presser.

“My biggest concern right now is my fantasy team. I'm 3-6. I have not coached my fantasy team well enough,” said Kerr, per 95.7 The Game on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, the team Kerr coaches in real life has been a model of inconsistency so far this year, recording impressive comfortable wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, while dropping puzzling contests against the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, both of whom were playing without their stars.

A strange start for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors clearly have a good amount of talent on their roster, with Butler and Curry both seeming to have not lost much of a step entering their age 36 and age 37 seasons, respectively. Additionally, the Warriors have also seen improved play from wing Jonathan Kuminga this year following his contract saga from the offseason.

However, overall, the Warriors haven't been able to put together consistent stretches of winning basketball just yet, and there's also the ever-looming threat of a significant injury or two with a team this old.

Of course, it's far too early to sound the panic button in the Bay Area, as it could take a few weeks before this Warriors team is ready to play up to its full potential. However, it's safe to say that fans were hoping for a bit more convincing of a first nine games of the season than what they've gotten so far.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Friday evening on the road against the Denver Nuggets.