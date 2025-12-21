On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors ended their ugly losing skid with a narrow home victory over the Phoenix Suns, exacting some revenge for their loss in Phoenix two nights earlier. Jonathan Kuminga did not play in this one, as head coach Steve Kerr opted to keep the young wing out of his rotation, which has become a theme in recent weeks in Golden State.

With Kuminga's DNP's continuing to increase, some fans have wondered whether or not a trade may be on the horizon for the former first round draft pick.

Recently, Steve Kerr spoke on how those rumors are affecting things for Kuminga.

“Everybody wants honesty. They don't want to be pandered to. They want to know what's what but you have to deliver those messages with some empathy. It's a tough spot to be in,” said Kerr, per the Tom Tolbert Show, via Hoopshype. “…It's hard and I just think it's important to acknowledge that to the players and try to understand that part of the business.”

Kerr also gave his perspective on whether or not the Warriors might look to make a trade.

“I know that Mike (Dunleavy) and his group are always looking at deals and what's out there and nothing usually heats up until February,” said Kerr.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Warriors have been a major disappointment this year, with their hot opening couple of weeks to the season turning out to be fool's gold.

The frequent benchings of Kuminga have only added to the turmoil. Things were already reaching a boiling point over the summer, when a trade seemed inevitable, before the two sides eventually came to terms on a deal to bring Kuminga back to Golden State.

Now, however, things may have finally reached the point of no return.

The Warriors will next take the floor on Monday vs the Orlando Magic.