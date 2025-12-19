For those who play in the NBA, basketball becomes a business. However, for Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, when watching former teammate Klay Thompson have a vintage performance for the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson's new team, it became personal for Curry.

In an exclusive feature on ESPN between Curry, Thompson, and Warriors forward Draymond Green, Curry shared a moment he had with his son, Canon Curry. While watching a game in the midst of Thompson and the Mavericks' frustrating season, Curry cheered for his former teammate, grabbing his son's attention.

“Klay's playing?” Canon asked his father. “Why are you here?”

Curry had to remind his son that Thompson was with a different team now. Sure, it might seem like a simple reminder. However, for Curry, it was also a reminder of the impact of Thompson no longer playing for Golden State carries.

“Those are the moments it hits,” Curry said. “Things have evolved in life. But there are reminders of how special of a thing it was and also a reminder of how unfortunate … the reality of what it is right now.”

The Warriors' brotherhood that's bigger than basketball

For twelve seasons, Curry and Thompson shared the floor in Golden State, forming the Warriors' iconic Splash Brothers duo. However, Curry, along with Green, still wishes the Warriors trio were still together. Recently, Green saw a graphic referring to him and Curry as the league's longest-tenured duo. In response, all Green could do was shake his head.

“It should be trio,” Green said to ESPN. “That's weird to me.”

Regardless, the former Golden State trio remains close. However, it doesn't change that Thompson is sadly now the enemy when facing Curry, Green, and the Warriors on the court, something that isn't easy for Curry at times.

“I wish he was still here,” Curry continued.

The next time Curry and Green face Thompson and the Mavericks is when Golden State hosts Dallas on Christmas Day. There will be plenty of emotions during the matchup, especially whenever Curry and Thompson go blow for blow on the perimeter.