After a promising start, the Golden State Warriors are now mired in a mediocre campaign, tumbling to a 13-14 record entering their game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

There were worries about the Warriors' aging roster, led by the trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Recently, they have struggled to stay together on the court due to various injuries.

Golden State is eager to right the ship, and for ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the front office will be eager to find other players.

“Mike Dunleavy and Joe Lacob want to be very aggressive with their moves, and I'm pretty confident in saying that they are going to make a couple of moves before the trade deadline,” said Siegel on “Clutch Scoops.”

“The energy's been low, the veterans are getting frustrated, something needs to change at this point.”

Obviously, Jonathan Kuminga is the piece that the Warriors will be looking to move and dangle to other teams. There have been whispers that the Warriors are considering Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings and Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers to add an imposing big man to their roster.

Siegel, however, said that seems to be implausible.

“Sabonis, Zubac, I don't think that either one of them is even on their radar at this time,” noted Siegel.

“They definitely need frontcourt help, and when they trade Kuminga, they're gonna need some sort of Andrew Wiggins-like player on the wing and at the power forward position to help Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Athleticism is a problem for this team right now, and it will be their downfall come playoff time if they don't address that.”

Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets could also be a target for the Warriors, but Siegel said it will be difficult to acquire him.