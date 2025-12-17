The Golden State Warriors are in a state of limbo with the way their season has gone, and it's uncertain if things will get better before they get worse. They have had a few lineup changes, and one of the most glaring differences is how much Jonathan Kuminga has been in and out of the rotation.

To start the season, Kuminga was in the starting lineup and was playing well, and then things went downhill from there. Kuminga then came off the bench, got injured, and then he started to get DNPs for the past few games.

With the recent hopes of trying to turn things around, head coach Steve Kerr has some big plans for Kuminga, as he noted that he's had a great week of practice.

“I’m gonna reward that,” Kerr said via reporter Nick Friedell. “He needs to be back out there.”

Kuminga has not played against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he scored four points and shot 1-for-10. The Warriors have played three games since then, and Kuminga has not played in either of those games. It will be interesting to see when Kuminga gets back in the lineup and how much he will be able to impact the game.

It's been a rough season so far for Kuminga, and a rough past two years for him. His playing time has been confusing to keep track of, as Kerr has been pulling him and out of the rotation for some time. It was the main reason why Kuminga and the Warriors were at a standstill with each other during the offseason, and it was uncertain if he would sign a long-term deal with them.

Now, his name has been in trade rumors similar to last season, and it will be interesting to see if something actually happens this time around.