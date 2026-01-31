Stephen Curry got some unfortunate injury news during the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Curry has been mostly healthy throughout the course of the 2025-26 campaign, delivering strong performances for the Warriors to keep them in the playoff conversation. However, he picked up an injury during the second half of Golden State's duel with Detroit.

Curry started feeling pain in the right knee midway through the third quarter. Team staff evaluated him as he eventually went to the locker room. Golden State eventually determined that the star guard won't play for the remainder of the night, per league insider Brett Siegel.

“Warriors say Stephen Curry (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game,” Siegel wrote.

In 25 minutes of action, Curry finished with a stat line of 23 points, two assists, one rebound, and one block. He shot 7-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.