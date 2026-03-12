Emotions ran high during the game between the Toronto Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday.

It was Brandon Ingram's first return to New Orleans, where he spent six seasons, since being traded to Toronto last season. The Pelicans played a video tribute for the veteran forward in the first quarter.

But in the fourth quarter, the vibe turned tense after Dejounte Murray sank a three-pointer against Jamal Shead. Afterward, Murray stood over Shead, who was on the floor, and screamed at him. Immanuel Quickley stepped in and argued with Murray, who was whistled for a technical foul.

When asked about the incident, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic refused to make a big deal out of it.

“I don’t give it too much over there. Guys are competitive. It was probably over the board, what he did there. I got to see it on film. But I don’t want to make anything more than it is,” said Rajakovic in the video posted by Raptors reporter Omer Osman.

Perhaps at the prodding of Rajakovic, Shead hounded Murray on defense all evening, and the latter probably wanted to let out steam after his three-pointer.

Murray finished with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals, as he continues to play well since returning from an Achilles injury that kept him sidelined for over a year.

Shead, meanwhile, had nine points and three assists in 20 minutes off the bench.

Quickley led the Raptors with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

They fell to 36-29 and will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday.