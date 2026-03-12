Sacramento Kings vet DeMar DeRozan is not just one of the greatest bucket-getters of his generation. He is one of the best of all time, and the numbers speak for themselves.

On Wednesday night, DeRozan climbed up a notch again on the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing former San Antonio Spurs superstar big man Tim Duncan for the 18th spot. DeRozan entered Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento with 26,466 career points in the league, 30 points behind Duncan.

The six-time NBA All-Star DeRozan scored 39 points against the Hornets to move past Duncan by dropping 39 points on the Hornets.

DeRozan got by Duncan with a jumper with under three minutes left in the third period.

Et c’est sur ce panier que… DEMAR DEROZAN A DÉPASSÉ TIM DUNCAN AU CLASSEMENT DES MEILLEURS SCOREURS ALL TIME !!!! 26’497…AND COUNTING ! 18ᵉ scoreur le plus prolifique, DE L’HISTOIRE 😤pic.twitter.com/dmmzAkgOGw — 50 Nuances 🇺🇸🏀 (@50NuancesDeNBA) March 12, 2026

The 36-year-old DeRozan did most of the damage, where he always does. He shot 17-for-22 from the field, and all but one of those attempts came from behind the arc. DeRozan also hit all five of his free throws.

Unfortunately for DeRozan, his big scoring night was wasted in a 117-109 loss. He just couldn't beat Charlotte by himself, with four Hornets scoring at least 20 points, led by LaMelo Ball, who had 24. While the Kings shot only 8-for-25 from deep, the Hornets drained 19 3-pointers on 40 attempts.

The loss brought Sacramento back to the loss column after enjoying a two-game winning streak.

At 16-51, the Kings don't need to make plans for the NBA Playoffs, but that's not going to keep DeRozan from going to work and racking up points, as he's done so in his entire career.

Coming up next for DeRozan and the Kings is a game in Inglewood this Saturday against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.