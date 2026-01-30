ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Friday's NBA slate as we bring you coverage of this next cross-conference matchup. The Detroit Pistons (34-12) will take on the Golden State Warriors (27-22) for the first of their two meetings this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Pistons-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons continue to lead the Eastern Conference following their most recent 114-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns. They're still keeping pace atop the conference with nine wins over their last 12 games, but they come into this road tilt the surprising underdogs.

The Golden State Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference following a 140-124 win over the Utah Jazz. They're 6-4 over their last 10 games and keeping their heads above .500, but they'll have a tough upcoming stretch facing the Pistons, 76ers, Lakers, and Spurs over the next six games.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Pistons vs. Warriors Odds

Detroit Pistons: +2.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

Pistons vs. Warriors Key Injuries

Detroit: NOT YET SUBMITTED (update to come)

Golden State: Gui Santos (knee – Probable) / Jimmy Butler III (knee – OUT) / LJ Cryer (hamstring – OUT) / Seth Curry (sciatic nerve – OUT) / Jonathan Kuminga (knee – OUT)

Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Golden State Warriors are 17-7 at home. The Detroit Pistons are 15-7 on the road.

The Warriors are 22-14 as betting favorites. The Pistons are 7-1 as underdogs.

The Warriors are 24-25 ATS overall, 14-10 ATS at home. The Pistons are 24-22 ATS overall, 11-11 ATS on the road.

The Warriors are 8-2, 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against the Pistons.

The Pistons are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

The Warriors are 8-4 ATS over their last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Detroit's last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Golden State's last eight games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Pistons vs. Warriors Matchup

The Detroit Pistons struggled their last time out against the Phoenix Suns despite 27 points from All-Star Cade Cunningham. He's been the main driver of their offense all season and is a favorite to win NBA's ‘Clutch Player of the Year,' but his team's overall 21% from three seriously hurt them the last time out. While he's more than capable of single-handedly willing them to a win, he'll need more support against opponents that are disciplined on the defensive end.

The Warriors have really picked things up over the last 10 games, adjusting to a new lineup without Jimmy Butler for the rest of the season. Stephen Curry is averaging 23.2 PPG over their last 10 games, but players like Brandin Podziemski (12.2 PPG) and Moses Moody (11.2 PPG) have stepped up in situations where the Warriors have needed them most. During their win over Utah, Moody erupted for 26 as he helped his team cruise to a comfortable win.

The Pistons, of course, will be a much tougher test as their defensive ranks second in the NBA behind just the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the Warriors have been strong at home this season, the Pistons have been formidable on the road and are nearly perfect when listed as the betting underdogs. With their ability to cover the spread throughout the season, this is certainly one of the few times we'll see the Pistons at such a good price.

While Draymond Green failed to record any points during the Warriors' last win, he contributed with six assists, two blocks, and a steal, indicative that he's still a menace on the defensive end when he's able to stay out of foul trouble. If he's able to remain disciplined and make the right plays, he should be a great matchup opposite of Pistons' Isaiah Stewart.

Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

This will be a fun first meeting between these two teams and fans should have their popcorn ready for when things begin to get scrappy between Warriors' Draymond Green and Pistons' Isaiah Stewart. The Pistons are the surprising underdogs in this game due to numerous injuries, but they've proven a great ability to win games on the road despite the betting odds. Furthermore, they're 7-1 outright when listed as such throughout this season.

The Warriors, while playing well at the moment, will need a perfect game from behind the arc to keep up with the scoring of the Pistons. With Duncan Robinson coming off the bench, the Pistons have numerous players that can heat up in an instant and provide them a massive scoring bump or get them out of a drought.

For our final prediction, we have to ride with the Detroit Pistons on the road as the better overall team. It's not often we'll see them as betting underdogs, so don't be afraid to take their moneyline given the tight spread.

Final Pistons-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +2.5 (-110); OVER 224.5 (-110)