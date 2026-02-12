SAN FRANCISCO– A breeze of relief could be felt through every corridor of the Chase Center after the Golden State Warriors' 126-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, their final game before the All-Star Break.

The Dubs have had their share of losses this season but this one felt acceptable. They fought tough against the two-seeded Spurs, just as they had without Stephen Curry the past week and just as they have the past 11 games since Jimmy Butler was lost for the season.

There was satisfaction and content with where they stand as a team, as players and coaches packed their bags for the All-Star break and waved their temporary hasta la vistas, because it's been a hell of a roller coaster through these past 55 games.

“A lot has happened,” a tired Steve Kerr summarized. “With Jimmy's injury and the trade. We've got a chance to get

recharged here over the break and come back. Got plenty to play for.”

To say the All-Star break is coming at the right time for Golden State is an understatement. Through the first four months of the season, the Warriors have weathered almost everything a basketball team can conceivably handle. From injuries and inconsistent play to front office drama and trade rumors, it's been an eventful year for an aging dynasty on its final legs.

But given all that's happened, with the devastation of Butler's ACL tear at the forefront, it feels like the Warriors feel comfortable with where they're at, with an All-Star break and 27 games left to go.

“Obviously, we'll have to incorporate Kristaps [Porzingis], get Steph back, and we feel like we can be a really good team. And I think our guys are showing why with the way they're competing and moving the ball and playing together.”

When will Kristaps Porzingis debut and when will Steph Curry return?

The general plan is to use the week off to get Porzingis and Curry right for the Boston Celtics matchup, the very first game after the All-Star pause.

Since joining Golden State in the Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield trade, the Warriors have slowly upped Porzingis' activity. Achilles tendinitis and POTS have plagued Porzingis, affecting his availability, which is a risk factor in the trade. However, the Warriors maintain an optimistic outlook on Porzingis' health, with Kerr stating that they would not have made this trade unless they were confident in keeping him healthy.

Through this week, Porzingis has made incremental progress to get back into basketball form. He began the week with individual work and an evaluation with Rick Celebrini, VP of Player Health and Performance, before moving on to three-on-three drills. And as of the writing of this article, Porzingis has gotten some five-on-five work in the halfcourt. As for Curry, who's labored with patellofemoral pain syndrome (runner's knee), Kerr said he remains day-to-day but continues to feel better each day.

Once Porzingis debuts and Curry returns, it will be a 27-game sprint to the finish line, with the hopes of climbing from the eighth seed and out of the play-in tournament. It's a similar situation the Warriors find themselves in. Last season, after the Butler trade deadline acquisition, the Dubs found themselves at 25-26 and in danger of falling from the 10th seed in the West. However, they rallied and finished 23-8, earning themselves the seventh seed and a matchup against the Houston Rockets.

The vibe as the Warriors head for vacation

Obviously, they won't have Butler for this latest post-All-Star break sprint on the horizon. But there seems to be an odd easiness around the team as they head for the tropical vacations. Maybe that's what inbound trips to Cabo will do to your vibe, but their play as of late has given them some real confidence for the task ahead of them.

“I think everybody in this locker room has been working real hard,” De'Anthony Melton said as he reflected on this first portion of the season. “We've had three different teams this year. Some guys have had some bigger roles and had to step up when, you know, they expected it sometimes. But I think going into all star break, I was telling guys just to recoup. Recoup yourself, clear your mind. Just figure it out.”

In Curry and Butler's absence, guys like Melton have stepped up and played some inspired basketball. To go down the list– Gui Santos has taken a real leap as of late with his energetic two-way play. Moses Moody turned himself into a real outside scoring threat, with 14 of his last 15 games in double figures. And Al Horford is finally healthy and limber, which has resulted in the stretch center they were hoping for when they signed him.

So even though they've gone 4-7 since Butler went down, the Warriors have shown enough grit, fight, and spirit to make themselves feel confident they can still be something this season.

“Success will come,” Kerr said, “if we continue the process we've been showing.”