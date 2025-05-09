It's no secret that there has been frustration from all sides involving Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors and their ongoing saga. And while those frustrations flared up from Kuminga midway through the Houston Rockets series, due to a lack of playing time on the part of Steve Kerr and the coaching staff, it's clear now that the Warriors need what he offers. And in the Dubs' 117-93 Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kuminga put together the potential of the hope he offers.

In 26 minutes, the fourth-year forward scored 18 points and 5 rebounds, going 8-for-8 on his first eight shots. That offensive stretch might have been the most important of Kuminga's career. Because once Kuminga saw his shots swish through the net, he became visibly more confident. And once he became more confident and self-assured, he started doing the other things Kerr had wanted from him. After the game, Kuminga talked about regaining his confidence.

“Once I came out for the first couple of minutes and came back in, I feel like the confidence just came back,” Kuminga said. “I just went out there and tried to compete. I think everything else just fell in line.”

Kerr did not give Kuminga DNPs for no reason. He had genuine reasons to point to that explained why Kuminga wasn't playing, aside from his fit next to Jimmy Butler. He wasn't rebounding well. His defense was all-around unengaged, especially off the ball. On the fast break, he wasn't running the floor well. Before this game, Kuminga wasn't doing the little things that build toward winning basketball. The stuff that earns a player trust from their coaching staff.

It also helps Kuminga that his teammates have his back. He was a big part of the Dubs' midgame 18-to-6 surge to cut the Wolves' 20-point lead to seven. In that run, Kuminga had a thunderous baseline reverse dunk on Rudy Gobert that got the bench off their feet. And in the same post-game press conference, Kuminga credited Butler for supporting his decisiveness on that play.

“Jimmy was like go cuz once he saw Gobert [on me] he was just like ‘go go' and I was like wow this is the moment. Might as well just make something good happen,” Kuminga explained, smiling. “Just having Draymond and Jimmy tell me to go [make a play] is some big trust. So I just had to make something happen.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis's big night

Kuminga wasn't the only young Warrior relegated to the bench who had a resurgence versus the Wolves. Trayce Jackson-Davis also came in and gave the Dubs some good minutes in what will likely earn him more playing time in this series. He was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor, collecting 15 points and 6 rebounds.

He gave the Warriors size as a genuine lob threat, something they've been desperate for this playoffs. Jackson also matched well into the Wolves' three-headed dragon big rotation of Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid. He kept them off the boards and was mostly comfortable staying in front of Randle and Reid. But the main thing was the scoring because the Warriors were short of that in this game. His potential in that area is what gives Kerr a tangible option moving forward in this series.

And it's fitting that Jackson-Davis and Kuminga refound the floor together in Game 2. In the same press conference, Kuminga explained their friendship off the court and how they have helped each other stay engaged while getting fewer minutes during this tough stretch in their careers.

“Off the court, we're just goofing around. It's things that people don't see, but me and Trayce have a really good friendship. Off the court, we just stay talking trash to keep us involved. Cause you can't be mad you know? Cause at any time they can call your name, and [if you're] mad and you go out there and mess everything up for good,” Kuminga said. “We just stay talking and keeping good company. Cheering for each other every other moment. I'm glad he got this moment, I'm glad I got this moment. We didn't win, but hopefully next game we go out there and help our team win.”

The Warriors in this series moving forward

Kerr said it as plainly as an NBA coach can say after a playoff game– Game 2 was an experimental testing ground to find who can play in this series without Stephen Curry. Kuminga and Jackson-Davis looked poised to fill in that gigantic abyss as best they could. But aside from them, it's still a question mark.

Moses Moody's been a disaster offensively. He's missed his last 16 shots dating back to Game 6 versus the Rockets. His 3-point jumper is just not there right now– those shots haven't been close to going in on some of his attempts. It makes him borderline unplayable, which is bad for the Warriors because he's been very solid as the POA defender on the perimeter.

But it's not only on Moody. Offense has just been a team-wide reluctance to shoot the ball when give the window. The Warriors had too many shot-clock violations for a team in the second round of the playoffs. That comes down to not being passive when an open shot opportunity arrives.

The Warriors are going to have to rely heavily on Butler to carry them in at least one of these next two home games. He's hurting with his deep glute contusion still lingering. But he's up to the task. And he's adamant he can make it work with Kuminga by his side.

“He's a great basketball player. I can play with anybody. He can play with anybody. It's all about playing basketball the right way. Attack to score. Attack to pass. Make the right play over and over and over again, every single time, and it doesn't matter who you are out there with,” Butler said. “Me and JK could thrive; can and will thrive together on the basketball floor.”