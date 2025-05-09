It has been a rough past few weeks for Jonathan Kuminga. The Golden State Warriors have (mostly) phased him out of their rotation, with head coach Steve Kerr not liking the floor-spacing whenever Kuminga and Jimmy Butler share the floor. But with Stephen Curry nursing a hamstring injury that would keep him out for at least a week, Kerr has no choice but to rely on his entire roster, Kuminga included, to try and keep pace in their second-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Game 2 did not go according to plan for the Warriors as they suffered a 117-93 defeat to the Timberwolves, one positive that they can take away from that blowout loss is the play of Kuminga, who put up his best game in this year's playoffs. Kuminga ended up leading the Warriors in scoring with 18 points despite coming off the bench, and he started the game by making eight straight field-goal attempts.

With Curry out, the Warriors need everyone to step up if they were to have any chance at defeating the Timberwolves over the course of a seven-game series, and it looks like Kuminga is ready to do his part.

“I feel like the confidence just came back. I just went out there and tried to compete,” Kuminga said in his postgame presser, via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter).

Kuminga looked like he was afraid to make mistakes every time he stepped out on the court in recent games; he was clearly out of rhythm, which is understandable considering how uninvolved he was in the team's game plan. But with the Warriors in grave danger of falling off the pace against the Timberwolves, the 22-year-old appears to be ready to contribute in keeping his team alive as they buy time for Curry to recuperate.

Jonathan Kuminga has his best game for the Warriors in this year's playoffs

With Jonathan Kuminga, talent has never been the issue. It's clear that he can score the rock, create shots for himself, and he can provide some rare self shot-creation on a team that's heavily reliant on Stephen Curry's gravity to create openings.

Kuminga has been an odd fit on the Warriors' movement and passing-based offense, but with the Dubs having to cobble together a workable offense amid Curry's injury, there's no better time for the 22-year-old forward to show the world what he can do in the grand postseason stage.