Jonathan Kuminga had a strong highlight against Rudy Gobert during Game 2 of the West Semis between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

The play took place during the third quarter. Kuminga got the ball at the 3-point line and had Gobert as his defender. Having the speed advantage, he drove past the Timberwolves center as he went up in the air for the two-handed dunk.

Gobert tried to prevent the dunk attempt but was unsuccessful as he got himself involved in another poster.

Jonathan Kuminga on Gobert 😤

pic.twitter.com/5HucMxPRyW — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors did in Game 3

Despite Jonathan Kuminga's highlight, Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves cruised to a 117-93 blowout win over the Warriors in Game 2.

The Warriors were without star guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Game 1 as he is the heart of the offense. That much was the case as Golden State was unable to keep up with the Timberwolves throughout the course of the game.

Minnesota jumped out to a 29-15 lead and didn't look back. Even though Golden State reduced the deficit to single-digits in the second half, the Timberwolves responded with runs to regrow their lead and secure the win in convincing fashion. The visitors shot 45% from the field, including 28% from beyond the arc, and 64% from the free-throw line. They also committed 17 turnovers, which played a big role in the Warriors not being able to rally from the deficit.

Five players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf. Kuminga led the way with 18 points and five rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler III came next with 17 points and seven rebounds, Buddy Hield and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 15 points each, while Brandin Podziemski provided 11 points and six assists.

The Warriors will look to bounce back when they host the Timberwolves in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.