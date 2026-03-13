It was back to regular programming for the Miami Heat on Thursday night, as Bam Adebayo, in the game after scoring the second-most points in a single game in the history of the association (83 points), recorded just 21 points in their 112-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. No one realistically expected Adebayo to reach the heights he did on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, and this night he had against the Bucks is more in line with what many expect him to produce on a nightly basis.

Adebayo, of course, remains the talk of the town, as what he did against the Wizards was simply astounding and remains impossible to believe. And even though the Bucks lost, they did poke a bit of fun at the fact that Adebayo scored 62 fewer points on Thursday than he did on Tuesday, which is a bit of an achievement for a struggling Milwaukee side.

“Bam did not score 83 points,” the Bucks' official post on X following their loss reads.

This then prompted a response from the Heat social media team, dropping the mic with a savage response to the Bucks' shade of Adebayo.

“Didn't need to… clearly…” the Heat's response reads.

Heat still get the win even after Bam Adebayo comes back down to Earth

The true evidence of the brilliance of Heat Culture is that there is a palpable selflessness that defines the team, especially with a few of their key guys such as Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, and Norman Powell all dealing with injuries.

On Thursday, it was Pelle Larsson who had the time of his life; while he did not drop anything close to 83 points, he did manage 28 points for himself, which is his career-best tally. The Heat keep producing quality players left and right, which is the ultimate effect of their famous culture.