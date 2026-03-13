MIAMI – There's no denying that the talk of the sports world has been Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo scoring 83 points on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards, passing Kobe Bryant's 81 as the second-highest scoring game. While there's been a debate about the “ethics” of the Heat captain's 83-point outing, the big man himself spoke about the drama after Miami's 112-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Adebayo's 83-point night has seen polarizing reactions, ranging from celebrating in the center, making unbelievable NBA history, to the other side has questioned the performance due to a myriad of factors, especially in the fourth quarter. Whether it be the 43 free-throw attempts or Miami's tactics in extending the game to gain more possessions, these have been some of the talking points.

There has even been a discussion about whether Adebayo should have passed Bryant's mark to begin with, saying that instead of making history, he take himself out of the game. Adebayo would have a message for the “couch coaches,” touching on every criticism towards the 83-point game, mentioning Washington's poor defense, and aiming to pass Bryant's milestone.

“First of all, y'all are blaming me; you should be blaming their head coach,” Adebayo said to ClutchPoints. “Get that first. I was not the one letting me go one-on-one the whole game until I had 70. Then you started to send a double. At that point, I got 70 with, like, what, nine minutes left to go in the game. You think I'm not going for it?”

“And that's the thing that's crazy,” Adebayo continued. “When they talk about the unethical part of basketball. I'm like, I have 70 with nine minutes to go. Who would just be like, you know, coach, just take me out. Yeah, right! Anybody in my shoes with nine minutes left? A minute? All right. Nine? Yeah, I'm going for it. You can't be mad at that. If you are mad, I don't care.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on the 43 free-throw attempts in 83-point game

With the wide-ranging impact of the Heat's face of the franchise in Adebayo scoring 83 points and making league history, there's no denying the effects on Thursday's win over the Bucks. Adebayo would still mark his presence in the contest, scoring 21 points to go along with eight rebounds, but one could tell there was fatigue coming off an emotionally and physically exhausting Tuesday.

In the 21 points, he shot six of 20 from the field and missed all five of his three-point attempts, but it was the fourth quarter that turned his night around. Entering the final frame with eight points, he scored a crucial 13 points, making nine of 12 from the free-throw line, which helped to complement Pelle Larsson's career night with 28 total points.

It was understandably a quieter game for Adebayo, who on Tuesday attempted 43 shots, 22 from deep, and a whopping 43 free-throw attempts, which is the most in association history. Adebayo continued on the criticisms, saying that he was “getting fouled every time,” which the film proves.

“Because a lot of people, they're upset, because if they did play, they never had a chance to get that close to chasing greatness,” Adebayo said. “And if you get that close to chasing greatness, that's the point of chasing it, so you can surpass it. And some of the people have never played basketball.”

“They're gonna talk about the free throws. It's not like I shoot 15 free throws a game,” Adebayo continued. “It's not like I averaged 10 free throws a game. I was, you can watch the film, I was legitimately getting fouled every time, so I went to the free-throw line.”

At any rate, Adebayo's 83-point game will continue to be talked about, but the main focus now is on Miami as they look to extend their seven-game winning streak (a season-high) with a crucial game on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic.