The path to championship contention was right in front of the Houston Rockets after landing Kevin Durant in the offseason. However, a torn ACL to veteran guard Fred VanVleet puts a major dent in their aspirations to reach the mountaintop.

Houston was coming off its best season since moving on from the James Harden era. After missing the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, the squad finally returned in 2025 thanks to the remarkable coaching of Ime Udoka, who joined prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

They centered their talent around the likes of VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson among others. It proved to be a success in the regular season, winning 52 games as they secured the second seed in the Western Conference.

However, their momentum came to a halt when Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors sent them packing early after an entertaining seven-game series. The series showcased a significant weakness in the Rockets' offense, which compelled them to pursue Durant.

They acquired Durant in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft compensation during the summer. The move allowed them to have a reliable go-to scorer while assuring Houston would significantly improve on that side of the ball.

However, VanVleet joining the sidelines means that the Rockets lose their third-best scoring option. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in 60 appearances last season. He shot 37.8% from the field, including 34.5% from beyond the arc, and 81% from the free throw line.

Despite his shooting inconsistencies in the regular season, he stepped up in the playoffs against the Warriors. He produced 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest on shooting splits of 43% overall, including 43.5% from downtown, and 100% from the charity stripe.

Impact of Fred VanVleet's injury to Kevin Durant, Rockets

The Rockets yearned to take the next step of title contention after landing Kevin Durant from the Suns. However, Fred VanVleet had an important role on the team that they will now lack for most of the 2025-26 season, if not the entire year.

VanVleet not only stabilized the Rockets' offense with his shooting and playmaking, but he also elevated it with his performances in the playoffs. He would have been the team's safety net if Durant was having an off night and Houston needed someone to keep them in games against other title contenders.

Houston's offense might still improve with Durant as the top scorer, having been 14th in scoring and 13th in offensive rating. However, VanVleet's absence could impact the team in their ability to be consistent with their production throughout the course of the season.

That's why it would be crucial for Aaron Holiday, Reed Sheppard and even Amen Thompson to assist the Rockets in a big way. They may not be able to replace VanVleet's shooting, but they can still pick up the slack in making big plays during important stretches. The team's title hopes will depend on it moving forward while VanVleet rehabs from his torn ACL.

The Rockets will begin the regular season on the road, facing the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.