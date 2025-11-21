The season has not turned any better for the Dallas Mavericks, who are grasping at straws to get anything going.

They lost a heartbreaker to the New York Knicks, 113-111, at American Airlines Center on Wednesday to drop to 4-13, including 3-8 at home.

Simply put, the Mavericks cannot win without Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. Davis is still out for a few days due to a calf strain, while Irving is still recovering from a torn ACL.

With the way things are going, former Mavericks guard Theo Pinson discussed the possibility of Irving getting traded to the Houston Rockets. He said the Mavericks could get either Amen Thompson or Alperen Sengun for Irving.

“I don't know if I (Rockets) say no way. If he's (Irving) not injury-prone, if he's not injured. At this point, he's in championship mode. So at that point, get me to a team that can win it,” said Pinson on his podcast.

“We looked at it yesterday too. They (Mavericks) got a money problem over there too. They might just get rid of these guys to not be over that—I don't even know what this apron and all these other s*** is.”

Theo Pinson thinks the Rockets should trade Amen Thompson and potentially Alperen Şengün for Kyrie Irving (🎥 @ToTheBaha / h/t @MavsFilmRoom) pic.twitter.com/6lHEBsiaAC — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 21, 2025

When the Rockets hear Pinson's suggestion, they might respond with: “Nico Harrison, is that you?”

In a parallel world where Irving does go to Houston, he would be reunited with Kevin Durant, and we all know what happened when they teamed up on the Brooklyn Nets.

The 33-year-old Irving re-signed with the Mavericks on a three-year, $119 million contract in the offseason, so he's clearly part of the team's future.

But hey, with the way things are happening in Dallas, we never know.