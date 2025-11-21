The Houston Rockets head into one of their biggest tests of the season on Friday night when they face the Denver Nuggets in a high-stakes NBA Cup in-season tournament matchup in Houston. But they may be dealing with significant health concerns entering the contest, with both Jabari Smith Jr. and Steven Adams appearing on the latest injury report.

6'7" Amen Thompson

6'11" Kevin Durant

6'11" Jabari Smith Jr.

6'11" Alperen Sengun

6'11" Steven Adams TALLEST STARTING LINEUP on opening night since starters were first tracked in 1970-71 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HxoYRM0rQT — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2025

Smith Jr., who has been a major part of Houston’s early-season success, is listed as questionable with right knee tendinopathy. The third-year forward has stepped into a crucial role as a versatile scorer and defender, averaging 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

His two-way ability and defensive length could be especially vital against a Denver team powered by reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokić, who is averaging 29.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game.

Meanwhile, center Steven Adams is listed as questionable due to right ankle tendinopathy. The Rockets have relied heavily on Alperen Şengün to anchor the frontcourt. Şengün has been on a tear, averaging 28.0 points over the past 10 games, as the Rockets have gone 9-1 in that stretch.

Houston will already be without Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle surgery), Tari Eason (oblique strain), and Fred VanVleet (ACL repair), making Smith and Adams’ statuses even more critical.

If both are unavailable, expect increased minutes for Kevin Durant, who is averaging 25.5 points this season.

The matchup is a battle near the top of the Western Conference standings, with the Rockets entering at 10-3, just behind the 11-3 Nuggets. Denver will also be short-handed, with Christian Braun out and Aaron Gordon probable with a bilateral hamstring issue.

With both teams playing elite basketball recently, the availability of Smith and Adams could be the deciding factor in a pivotal NBA Cup collision.

Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. EST from Toyota Center.