Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun continued his ascent as one of the NBA's premier big men after another stellar showing on Wednesday.

Sengun led the Rockets to their fifth straight win after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-104, at Rocket Arena. They improved to 10-3, while the Cavaliers fell to 10-6.

The 23-year-old Sengun tallied all-around norms of 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block. In the process, he became the first player in team history to have at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in three straight games, according to ESPN Insights.

Alperen Sengun is the first player in Rockets history with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in three-straight games 🚀 pic.twitter.com/UlAajl2Y39 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

That's quite the feat for Sengun, as Houston has had great players in its rich annals, including Hakeem Olajuwon, Moses Malone, Clyde Drexler, Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming, Steve Francis, and James Harden, among others.

It's a little surprising, actually, that a triple-double machine like Harden didn't accomplish the feat during his nine seasons in Houston.

But that only underscores the value of Sengun, who has developed into a well-rounded weapon. He was a raw prospect when the Rockets acquired him via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021. But the pride of Turkey kept improving, earning his first nod to the All-Star Game last season.

Even with the arrival of Kevin Durant, who had 20 points, three rebounds, and three assists versus the Cavaliers, Sengun has hiked his production. He is averaging 23.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks.

Sengun will have a marquee matchup on Friday when the Rockets take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Cup.