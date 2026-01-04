Alperen Sengun played just 64 seconds for the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The All-Star center left the game against the Dallas Mavericks after rolling his right ankle on a rebound early in the first quarter and didn’t return. The Rockets first listed him as questionable, then ruled him out.

The injury could derail a career-best season for Sengun, who is averaging 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while helping Houston start 21-10. He has a history with that ankle, having ended his 2023-24 breakout season early with a sprain. The Rockets should have a clearer update after the game or on Sunday.

This is a developing story…