The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder wasted no time getting back in the swing of things this NBA season, as the two Western Conference contenders played a double-overtime classic on opening night. In the end, it was the defensive champion Thunder coming away with a hard-fought 125-124 victory after a back-and-forth affair that set the stage for the season.

Of course the biggest story of the night was the Thunder raising their first banner in franchise history and receiving their championship rings, but after that it was all about Kevin Durant playing his first game with the Rockets after a blockbuster trade this offseason.

Durant played a quality game on opening night, notching 23 points to go with nine rebounds on 9-for-16 shooting, but he was a bit quiet in the second half. Late in the game, he made a pair of costly errors that hurt the Rockets. After the loss, Durant claimed those two plays as the ones that doomed Houston and eventually dropped it to 0-1, via Will Guillory of The Athletic.

“I missed the free throw (in regulation) and I fouled (SGA) at the end to put them up 1,” Durant said. “I think those two plays are the reason we lost.”

Article Continues Below

Durant had the chance to put the Rockets up by three at the end of regulation with a pair of free throws, but he missed the front end and Houston led by just two. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responded with a stepback jumper to tie the game and send it to free basketball.

Then, in double overtime, Durant ended up with the Gilgeous-Alexander assignment on Oklahoma City's final possession with the Rockets clinging to a one-point lead. After staying solid for most of the possession, Durant bit on a pump fake and fouled the reigning Finals MVP. SGA drilled both free throws as Durant fouled out, unable to respond on what ended up being an empty final possession to seal the loss.

Durant will certainly have plenty of chances to avenge this loss, not only against the Thunder but against the rest of the league as he enters his first season with his new squad.