The rivalry between the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets just got a lot more personal. Following a heated battle on Saturday night that saw the Rockets secure a big win, Nuggets guard Bruce Brown didn't mince words about his interactions with Kevin Durant.

While the game itself was a high-octane affair, the real fireworks happened between the whistles, culminating in a tense exchange that Brown clearly hasn't shaken off.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Brown hinted that the chatter went beyond standard trash talk.

“Some words were said that's a little disrespectful,” Brown said, clearly agitated. “Boy, I can't wait to see them next time.”

When pressed for specifics on what Durant or the Rockets said, Brown shut it down immediately with a curt, “Next question.” But he didn't stop there. In a moment of raw honesty, Brown lamented the modern NBA's restrictions on physical altercations.

“I wish there was fighting (in the NBA). I wish we didn't get fined,” Brown admitted. When asked if he would have actually “dropped the gloves” with the former MVP given the chance, Brown didn't hesitate: “I would have thought about it.”

The animosity seemed to peak in the second half. Durant, who was in his bag all night, appeared to be having fun at Denver's expense, engaging in what some outlets described as “trolling” as the Rockets pulled away. The broadcast caught KD and Brown getting into a heated exchange, requiring separation by officials and teammates.

For the Nuggets, the loss is a frustrating stumble, but the postgame comments suggest the rematch is already circled on the calendar. Brown, known for his gritty defense and no-nonsense attitude, rarely gets this rattled publicly. If Saturday was any indication, the next meeting between these two Western Conference heavyweights is going to be must-see TV.

The Rockets may have taken this round, but they’ve evidently awoken a different beast in Brown and the Nuggets.