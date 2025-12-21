If Bruce Brown wanted a fight, he certainly got one from Kevin Durant, both on the scoreboard and in the postgame presser. After the Denver Nuggets guard complained about “disrespectful” comments following the Houston Rockets' victory on Saturday, Durant didn't hesitate to fire back.

While Brown lamented that he “wished there was fighting” allowed in the league, the 14-time All-Star made it clear that his intensity was intentional, and he wasn't apologizing for it.

“I definitely wanted to cross the line tonight,” Durant said. “It's basketball, it's in between the line, ain't no respect, ain't no love.”

KD on Bruce Brown’s comments: “It’s part of the game. Some people can talk and play. Some people can’t.” (via @DNVR_Nuggets)pic.twitter.com/C4UnUcPcBE — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 21, 2025

Article Continues Below

The tension boiled over during the Rockets' win, with the two exchanging heated words. Brown later told reporters he “would have thought about” dropping the gloves if the rules permitted, but Durant seemed unbothered by the threat. Instead, he delivered a parting shot that might sting more than the loss itself.

“It’s part of the game,” Durant said. “Some people can talk and play. Some people can’t.”

The subtle dig suggests Durant felt his game backed up his mouth, while Brown’s focus might have drifted. Durant was the engine for Houston all night, with 31 points and five assists, going 5 of 6 from the field and 10 of 11 on free throws. He also spoke about how the Rockets team hadn't won in a long time, which is why this victory meant a lot.

The Rockets (record pending) walked away with the win, but the war of words has officially set the stage for their next meeting. The “respect” Durant mentioned might be gone, but the entertainment value for the rematch just skyrocketed.