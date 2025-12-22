The Houston Rockets have been solid so far on the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 17-9 despite a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday evening. The Rockets' addition of Kevin Durant over the offseason has paid dividends thus far, with the team looking like a true threat to challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

Prior to the season, much was made about the Rockets' point guard situation given the ACL injury sustained by Fred VanVleet. Thus far, Ime Udoka has shown increased trust in second year guard Reed Sheppard to handle the ball, which has eased those concerns for now.

However, recently, former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague took to his Club 520 podcast to drop some advice for Houston on how to get better in that department.

“They need to trade for James Harden… Tell James you want him to play like he was in Brooklyn. Be the point guard… Him and [Kevin Durant] being together… They got a real chance,” said Teague.

A reunion with Harden would certainly be a sight to behold. Trade rumors have been swirling around Harden over the last few weeks given the abysmal start to the season that the Los Angeles Clippers have gotten off to.

Harden's stint with Durant with the Brooklyn Nets that Teague referenced didn't exactly go according to plan, although it's worth considering how far that team would have gotten in the 2021 postseason had injuries not played a major role.

At this point, it's unclear what exactly the Rockets would have to give up in order to get a player like Harden in a trade, but it would certainly spice things up in the Western Conference.

Coincidentally, the Rockets will next take on Harden's Clippers on Tuesday evening from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Tipoff is set for 10:30 pm ET.