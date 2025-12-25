On Thursday evening, the Houston Rockets will hit the floor on the road for a Christmas night matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets are hoping to turn things around after two straight puzzling losses against the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers over the last couple of games, dropping their record to 17-10 on the 2025-26 NBA season.

The Rockets have played the entirety of this season without free agency signing Dorian Finney-Smith. The former Lakers wing has been out of the lineup due to left ankle surgery that he underwent in the offseason, but a new update to the injury report has given some optimism that he may be able to make his Houston debut against his former team on Christmas.

As of the 11:30 am ET injury report, Finney-Smith is officially listed as questionable for the game against the Lakers, which is an upgrade from his status listings previously this season.

Meanwhile, star big man Alperen Sengun is also questionable for this matchup due to left calf tightness.

Article Continues Below

Luka Doncic is officially listed as questionable for the Lakers, although Shams Charania of ESPN reported earlier in the week that the star was expected to be able to play against Houston.

Finney-Smith would give the Rockets yet another player who can play competent defense and stretch the floor on the offensive side of the ball, joining players like Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason in that regard. It would certainly be understandable if it took a game or two for Finney-Smith to get back into a rhythm, but when he has it going, he can be a clear positive for a playoff team in the modern NBA.

In any case, the Rockets and Lakers are slated to tip things off on Thursday at 8:00 pm ET from Los Angeles.