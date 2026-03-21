The Houston Rockets had every reason to be feeling themselves on Friday night. Not only did they dismantle one of the hottest teams in the league, but they did it with the kind of swagger that suggested they knew exactly what was coming. After the Rockets ended the Atlanta Hawks' impressive 11-game winning streak with a decisive 117-95 victory, Kevin Durant decided to have a little fun with the media during his postgame availability.

Durant, who has faced his fair share of scrutiny regarding his body language and engagement recently, walked into the press conference room with a visible smirk. Before taking the first question, he looked around at the assembled reporters and asked, “How was the body language tonight, was it good? How was the vibes?” The room immediately erupted in laughter, a clear nod to the various narratives that often follow the legendary scorer.

Kevin Durant after the Rockets blow out the Hawks and end their 11 game winning streak “How was the body language tonight, was it good? How was the vibes?” (h/t @AdamJWexler)pic.twitter.com/aEnXi8Mv0I — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 21, 2026

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The vibes were certainly immaculate on the court at Toyota Center. Durant led the charge with 25 points, but the real story of the night was his ascent into basketball immortality. During the second quarter, Durant officially surpassed Wilt Chamberlain to move into fifth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

It was a historic moment that served as the perfect backdrop for a dominant team performance. Jabari Smith Jr. was a force of nature throughout the evening, racking up 23 points and nine rebounds, while Alperen Sengun orchestrated the offense with 15 points and 10 assists.

The Atlanta Hawks simply had no answer for Houston's defensive intensity. Nickeil Alexander-Walker managed 21 points, but the Hawks struggled to find any rhythm against a Rockets squad that forced them into difficult shots all night. Atlanta's 11-game run came to a crashing halt as the Rockets controlled the glass and the pace. With this win, the Houston Rockets prove they can compete with anyone when their stars are aligned.