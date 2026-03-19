On Thursday evening, the Houston Rockets lost their second straight game to the Los Angeles Lakers at home, falling apart down the stretch once again. It was another rough showing for the Rockets' offense, which mustered just 24 points in the final frame.

Tari Eason once again struggled from beyond the arc in this game, going 0-3. In fact, Eason in the month of March is just 1-28 on three-pointers, good for an astonishing 3.6 percent.

The Agony of Tari Eason's 3PT Shot (2026) https://t.co/M9DTjJd2f3 pic.twitter.com/bqyUX2pq36 — Div B (@statcenter) March 19, 2026

Eason's last make from three-point range came on March 5 in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. Eason was once thought of as an elite spot-up shooter, and he's still over 37 percent from beyond the arc on the season, showing just how well he was shooting the ball from that range prior to his current epic slump.

However, if he and the Rockets want to turn things around heading into the playoffs, he will have to rediscover that shooting touch sooner rather than later.

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Meanwhile, it was the second frustrating home loss for the Rockets against the Lakers in this one, putting them squarely behind the eight ball in their quest for the third seed in the Western Conference, which Los Angeles is currently running away with.

The Rockets now sit at 41-27 on the season, and their offensive woes in clutch time are certainly not going to ease fans' concerns about their chances of success come the postseason.

It was also another quiet game for Kevin Durant in this one, scoring 18 points on just 11 shot attempts, stifled once again by the Lakers' suddenly improved defense.

Houston will look to get back into the win column when they next take the floor on Friday evening at home against the Atlanta Hawks.