The Houston Rockets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in back-to-back meetings, falling to 4-6 in their last 10 games. Kevin Durant and company will have to regroup quickly if they want to avoid a downward spiral heading into the playoffs.

The Rockets had no answer for the duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James on Wednesday, as they led the Lakers to the win, 124-116, at Toyota Center.

Los Angeles outscored Houston in the fourth quarter, 35-24, to seal its seventh straight victory and improve to 44-25.

Kevin Durant was held to just 18 points on 11 shots. He had six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. The Athletic's Law Murray pointed out a rare instance involving Durant.

“Four Rockets attempted more field goals than Kevin Durant in the fourth quarter tonight vs. Lakers,” wrote Murray on X.

“They're a 2024 (Phoenix) Suns tribute.”

Durant only had two shots in the final period, with Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason all having more attempts.

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During his stint with the Suns, Durant often shared touches with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, and Eric Gordon. The two-time Finals MVP averaged 18.5 attempts in Phoenix.

Durant, however, did not make a big deal out of his lack of shots in the closing quarter against the Lakers, as reported by The Athletic's Will Guillory.

“It's a team game. Me getting two shots, it shouldn't matter. We've got six guys with double-digit shot attempts, and guys were pretty efficient tonight too. I don't think that's a talking point,” said the veteran forward.

He is averaging 17.7 attempts with the Rockets.

They will look to bounce back on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.