Jerrod Calhoun was sentimental after earning his first NCAA Tournament win in the Utah State Aggies' victory over Villanova on Friday night.

Calhoun is going through his second season as the Aggies' head coach. He got them to the NCAA Tournament last year but lost in the first round. This time, he achieved that milestone after dispatching Villanova in the Round of 64.

Calhoun reflected on the feat after the game, per reporter Jenna Fink. He called back to his previous coaching stints at West Virginia and Fairmont State, showing the path he took to get to this point in his career.

“We had a $30 million practice facility in the Big East, and I wanted to be a head coach. I went down the road to Fairmont State and started my journey with Joe Mazzulla and Paul Molinari and Mentors Robinson. And here we are, so when I get asked to speak at clinics, when people email me or call me, I always try to respond because I think there's a lot of great young coaches out there that could use some inspiration,” Calhoun said.

“It's not about me at this point; it's about surviving in advance. But that was the turning point for me, and I always dreamed of this, you know, watching guys like, you know, Jay Wright and all the great coaches in the NCAA Tournament. To get the first one, it's special. But hopefully, we get some many more.”

Utah State’s 86-76 win over Villanova was Jerrod Calhoun’s first in the NCAA Tournament. He reflects on the risk leaving West Virginia to become the head coach at DII Fairmont State and how it set him up for success. “Everybody’s story is different… I always dreamed of this.” pic.twitter.com/VO9BX1xX67 — Jenna Fink (@jennamfink) March 21, 2026

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How Jerrod Calhoun, Utah State performed against Villanova

Jerrod Calhoun has every reason to be proud of his first NCAA Tournament. He hopes to get Utah State more wins this year after getting past Villanova.

Four players scored in double-digits for Utah State in the win. Mason Falslev led the team with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. MJ Collins came next with 20 points and four rebounds, Adlan Elamin had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Drake Allen provided 11 points and six assists.

The Aggies will look forward to their next matchup in the second round of March Madness. They take on the Arizona Wildcats as the game takes place on March 22.