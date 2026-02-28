The Houston Rockets suffered a 115-105 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday, officially snapping a three-game winning streak for the club. Despite the loss, Kevin Durant managed to make NBA history by surpassing Kobe Bryant in a stunning scoring stat.

Durant recorded his 30th point late in the fourth quarter by scoring on a fast break layup. That bucket made it the 432nd time in his career that he has scored at least 30 points in a game. The 37-year-old forward bumps Bryant out of the top five all-time in most 30-point games in a career.

MORE HISTORY FOR KD! With this bucket, Kevin Durant has passed Kobe Bryant for 5th all-time in 30-point games with 432 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VQCngrSYt3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 28, 2026

Kevin Durant finished the game against the Heat with 32 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks. He shot 60.0% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the three-point line. He led the Rockets in points, as Amen Thompson finished with the second most with 20.

The 18-year veteran has been a scoring machine throughout his entire career. He's so efficient, even this late in his career, that Kendrick Perkins called Kevin Durant “the Beyoncé of the offensive end.” Essentially claiming that Durant's abilities as a scorer is equivelent to Beyoncé winning the Grammy Award 35 times for her musical talent.

Durant has been as efficient as ever in Houston, serving as one of the go-to scoring options for the club. He entered Saturday's game against the Heat, averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while owning a 50.8% field goal percentage and shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

Kevin Durant will have another opportunity to add to his 30-point game feat on Monday, March 2. The Rockets are scheduled to face off against a struggling Washington Wizards team. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST that day.