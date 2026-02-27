Kevin Durant is undeniably one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace an NBA court. On Thursday, his Houston Rockets squared off against the Magic in Orlando. Durant, even at 37 years old, showed the world that he hasn't lost a step.

KD dropped a 40-burger on the Magic, as the Rockets won 113-108. Along the way, Durant joined NBA legend Kobe Bryant in the history books.

It was the 431st game of his career in which he scored at least 30 points. That tied Bryant for the fifth most occurrences in NBA history.

Most games with 30+ points by a player in NBA history: 575 — LeBron James

562 — Michael Jordan

516 — Wilt Chamberlain

435 — Karl Malone

431 — Kobe Bryant, KEVIN DURANT (via @NBAonPrime) pic.twitter.com/cGQHyzKyBR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 27, 2026

He now trails only LeBron James (575), Michael Jordan (562), Wilt Chamberlain (516), and Karl Malone (435) on the all-time list.

The Slim Reaper will very likely pass Malone in the next couple of weeks, moving him into fourth alone.

Article Continues Below

The Rockets' superstar may not be considered a top-10 player all-time. But it is becoming nearly impossible to not call him one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen.

Durant has nearly every skill in his arsenal imaginable. He can take you off the dribble and finish at the rack, has an exceptional mid-range game, can hit pull-ups and fadeaways, and is deadly from three-point range.

On Thursday, that arsenal was on display for fans in Orlando to witness.

He finished with 40 points on 14-for-28 shooting, nailing a couple triples. He added eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and knocked down all 10 of his free throws. It was another incredibly efficient game for the future Hall of Famer.

With the win, the Rockets improved to 37-21. They are currently third in the stacked Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the Denver Nuggets.