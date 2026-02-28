Kevin Durant is coming off a historic 40-point performance that lifted the Houston Rockets to a 113-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday. He is routinely viewed as one of the best pure scorers in league history. On Saturday, Kendrick Perkins took those claims a little further by comparing Durant to 35-time Grammy Award winner Beyoncé.

During the latest segment on ESPN's “First Take,” Perkins claims the 37-year-old forward is the absolute greatest scorer in league history. The former center turned NBA analyst says that Durant has no flaws in his game, which is why the Rockets star is similar to Beyoncé.

“[Kevin Durant is] the greatest scorer to ever play the game of basketball,” said Perkins. “The greatest scorer. When you talk about a guy that has zero flaws, he's Beyoncé on the offensive end. He's flawless… He has no holes in his game.”

Although he is in his 18th NBA season, Kevin Durant is still lighting up the scoreboard. He's a legitimate threat from anywhere on the floor, and it's hard to disagree with Kendrick Perkins' take. Especially after just watching Durant record 40 points off 50.0% shooting and going 10 for 10 from the free-throw line against the Magic.

Through 55 games played so far this season, the 16-time All-Star is averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He also owns a 50.8% field goal percentage while shooting 40.2% from beyond the three-point line.

Durant will have another opportunity to show off his skills on Saturday when the Rockets take on the Miami Heat on the road. That game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST.