Although he remains one of the best pure scorers in the game today, Kevin Durant knows he does not have much time left in the NBA. He will soon be a legend who is forced to experience the sport away from the hardwood. When a player enters the twilight of their career, they tend to gain a better appreciation for those who came before them. The Houston Rockets superstar got to chat with one such individual ahead of Saturday's showdown with the New York Knicks.

Durant embraced Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing inside Madison Square Garden. “PG's finest,” the Knickerbockers great said, per the ESPN X account, referencing the 37-year-old's upbringing in Prince George's County, Maryland. Ewing rose to stardom around those parts, spending four years at the Washington D.C.-based Georgetown University in the 1980s before later becoming the Hoyas head coach.

Kevin Durant is stamped in The Garden 🤝 pic.twitter.com/pASZROOGcI — ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2026

Mutual respect flowed through MSG, as these two approximate 7-footers shared some words and a quick hug about an hour before the action tipped off. These men have both endured endless scrutiny, so they can probably relate to each other on a deeper level.

Ewing was labeled the Knicks' savior in 1985, the man who would make The Garden a den of champions once again. New York reached the NBA Finals once and was unable to come away with the Larry O'Brien Trophy during the big man's 15-year run with the franchise. Durant led the Oklahoma City Thunder in their infancy but was unable to reach the pinnacle with a team many consider to be the best to never win a title. He was brutally vilified after leaving to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Although Durant claimed two Finals MVP awards with the Dubs, many still hold his accomplishments in lesser regard because he jumped to a super team. When people discuss any of these two NBA titans, they will inevitably use the words “but” or “what if.” That may never change, but they seem to be doing alright just the same.

Perhaps Kevin Durant and Patrick Ewing can catch up a little more after the game.