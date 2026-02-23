As Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant continues to obtain records in the NBA, the question surrounding him has been whether he would continue play on the Olympic stage. While there was speculation about the 2024 Paris Olympics, his last go-around, Durant would break his silence on his intentions to play.

Speaking to ESPN, Durant would correct the narratives, saying that while LeBron James said he wasn't playing, neither he nor his former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry confirmed anything. He would go on to say, “I want to play,” as it also depends on how he'll produce by that time, since he will be close to 40 years old.

“Hell yeah, I want to play,” Durant continued. “I would love to, but I gotta stay on top of my game. I'm not expecting, I want to produce on the floor and make Grant and whoever is making the decisions, want to put me on the team. I don't want — not just for seniority. I want to still prove I can help the team win. Today, yeah, I feel like I'll put my name in that hat.”

Kevin Durant on the talks around the USA vs. European style of basketball

With Durant putting his name in to be on Team USA for the 2028 Los Angeles games, the star has had his fair share of success on that stage, winning four gold medals and holding the record for the most points scored for the country in Olympic competition.

Though missing James and maybe Curry would hurt, since the two alongside Durant were crucial in 2024, there is still major confidence to repeat as champions, though he doesn't love the talks around the USA and European style of play.

“All I hear is, ‘AAU is destroying the game, the Euros do it right while the Americans do it wrong.' It's a lot of bulls*** with that. I can read between the lines on that; it's a shot at Black Americans. We're controlling the sport; they're tired of us controlling the sport,” Durant said.

At any rate, it remains to be seen what the official team looks like for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics.