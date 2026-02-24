Alperen Sengun pulled off an incredible dunk highlight during the Houston Rockets' clash with the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Sengun is going through the fifth year of his NBA career with the Rockets. He has bloomed into being one of the best big men in the league, helping the Rockets return to relevancy.

His offensive skillset, especially his playmaking, often comes to light. What doesn't appear very often is his dunking tendency. That part of his game went on full display during Houston's contest with Utah. The highlight took place in the third quarter as Sengun and Kevin Durant used pick-and-roll action to pull it off. Durant got the ball back to his co-star, who did a euro step to get past his defender then leap in the air for the reverse dunk.

Alperen Sengun with the euro for the REVERSE SLAM 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/0OzVBcpvl7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 24, 2026

How Alperen Sengun, Rockets played against Jazz

It was a great highlight for Alperen Sengun to successfully complete, helping the Rockets blow out the Jazz 125-105 at home.

Perimeter shooting and rebounding made the difference in this matchup. The Rockets won in both categories after making 18 3-pointers and securing 53 rebounds. It wasn't the same for the Jazz as they only converted eight triples and grabbed 36 rebounds.

Six players scored in double-digits for Houston in the win, including Sengun. He finished with a stat line of 16 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks, and one steal on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Jabari Smith Jr. boomed for a performance of 31 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Amen Thompson came next with 20 points and seven rebounds, Kevin Durant had 18 points and 12 assists, Reed Sheppard put up 15 points and four assists, while Tari Eason provided 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Houston improved to a 35-21 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game above the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, they trail the Denver Nuggets by a tiebreaker and the San Antonio Spurs by 5.5 games.

The Rockets will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Sacramento Kings as tip-off will take place on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.