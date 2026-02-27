The Houston Rockets defeated the Orlando Magic in a tight contest, 113-108, at Kia Center on Thursday. The win, however, could be costly, as Jabari Smith Jr. exited the game in the closing minutes due to what seemed like an ankle injury.

Smith finished with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 29 minutes.

In a video posted on X, the 22-year-old forward stayed on the floor for a few seconds before getting up and limping to the bench.

That did not look good as Jabari Smith Jr. fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his right ankle. #Rockets #Sarge @TheRocketsWire pic.twitter.com/lc5oOCtLRO — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) February 27, 2026

While it was a good sign that Smith was able to walk by himself, there is still a possibility that he sustained a serious injury.

The Rockets cannot afford to lose him for an extended period, as he has been a key part of the machine. Smith, who is on a contract year, has proven to be a dependable two-way player with his length, agility, and athleticism. Despite his lithe frame, Smith is not afraid to get physical. He has also improved his outside shooting.

His frontcourt trio with Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun is one of the deadliest in the NBA, with Smith serving as the perfect complement to his All-Star teammates.

With the victory, the Rockets improved to 37-21. Durant led the charge with a game-high 40 points and eight rebounds. Sengun added 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Reed Sheepard also showed out with 20 points, including five three-pointers, three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks off the bench.

The Rockets won their third straight game and will look to extend it on Saturday against the Miami Heat.