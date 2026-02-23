Despite the high expectations heading into the 2025-26 campaign, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins doesn't see a deep playoff run on the horizon for the Houston Rockets. Head coach Ime Udoka calling out Rockets' Amen Thompson is just another example of the issue that's plagued Houston's season, preventing the team from reaching its full potential.

Perkins isn't expecting the Rockets to make it out of the opening round of the playoffs, he said, per ESPN's First Take.

“The Rockets are going home in the first round,” Perkins said. “Number one, they lack high basketball-IQ. Number two, they've lost their identity defensively. They used to be a defensive-minded team. I don't know what the hell happened. Number three, they play individual, selfish basketball.”

Without a fluid offense, the Rockets won't make it to the second round. And for Perkins, Thompson isn't the only Rockets player with a selfless approach to offense.

“There are times when you watch Amen Thompson. He wants to go 1-on-1. Show the world that he can go get a bucket,” Perkins added. “No structure to their offense — the same with Sengun.”

"They play individual, selfish basketball… They'll [Houston Rockets] be sent home in the first round. I guarantee you that." Kendrick Perkins doesn't see the Rockets making it out of the first round in the Playoffs 😳 (via @FirstTake)

pic.twitter.com/koTVUHsw02 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2026

However, above all, what irks Kendrick Perkins most is that the Rockets didn't try to swing a deal for Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline.

Article Continues Below

Ime Udoka calls out Rockets' Amen Thompson

If it's not Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant's social media accusations, it's coach Ime Udoka calling out Amen Thompson, who has had the Rockets in the news last week. The ball stopped moving when it landed in Thompson's hands, Udoka said, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

“Ball stopped moving, started isolating too much. Same story — we've lost too many games like this. I'm telling Amen and Reed to be more demonstrative and get us into our sets; it's not the time to freestyle. Turnovers hurt, but bad offense is just as bad.”

The Rockets will look to bounce back from their 108-106 loss to the Knicks when they host the Jazz on Monday.