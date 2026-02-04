Kevin Durant is on a mission to help the Houston Rockets secure a championship, and he knows the challenges it takes to get there. During his time with the Golden State Warriors, he helped the franchise win two in a row, while also winning Finals MVP both years. Some would say that when it's all said and done, Durant should be honored with a banner honoring what he did with the Warriors in those three seasons he was with the team.

Then, you have people who have taken it a step further and think that Durant should get a statue outside of the Warriors' arena. That's what Paul Pierce suggested during a recent podcast appearance.

“I’m giving him a statue of them threes he pulled late on the left side over LeBron. Give him that statue. Come on, dog give Durant the statue,” Pierce said.

Durant sees and hears everything on social media, so it's no surprise that he found the clip of Pierce's suggestion. It's also no surprise that he added his own opinion.

“I passionately disagree. A lil mural outside the men’s bathroom maybe but even that may be too much. Them banners are enough if I’m being honest,” Durant wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Durant has since deleted the post, but it doesn't seem as if he was a fan of the statue idea. The mural outside of the bathroom may have been a little dramatic as well, which is probably why he deleted the post.

There's no doubt that the organization will honor Durant at some point down the line for what he was able to do in his short time with the team. Nobody will forget what the Warriors were doing to teams on a nightly basis back then, and how they were able to easily coast to two championships.