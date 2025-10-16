Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant has time for harsh critics on social media. He's not afraid to admit that putting fans in their place online can be his morning cup of coffee. Durant has a lot to say about NBA life in Season 2 of Netflix's Starting 5, and stands by his choice to respond to fans' comments on social media, especially X, formerly Twitter.

In a new clip from Season 2 of Starting 5, Durant admits he enjoys interacting with fans as one of the first things he does when he wakes up, he said, per Netflix's X, formerly Twitter.

“When I can't get that dopamine from playing, I'm definitely getting it from that Twitter,” Durant said. “A lot of people want my attention. I don't think they truly want my attention. So, I put them on the big screen so they can realize you get a little bit of fame and understand it's not all what it's cracked up to be. Especially when I'm rehabbing, I'm on edge. When I wake up at 8 o'clock and I go on my Twitter, and if I see something that's too edgy, I'm going right back at you. That's like my coffee in the morning.

“People come in here who never picked up a basketball, never ran full speed in their lives, never got their heart rate up before. And they tell you how to approach the game. You can't guard me, you can't even make your high school team. You talking like you nice at ball, like now that's when I'm starting to violate you,” Durant concludes.

Durant will officially begin his new tenure with the Rockets when they face the champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Opening Night on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant's NSFW rant before Rockets' upcoming season

Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant discussed his days with the Thunder, including LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's reaction to James Harden's trade to the Rockets on social media in 2012. For Durant, he believes the Heat were relieved to see Harden leave the Thunder, who the Heat had just eliminated to win the 2012 NBA Finals.

Durant addressed James and Wade's comments on Harden in Netflix's Starting 5, per Courtside Buzz's Instagram.

“What pissed me off is Bron & D-Wade & so many dudes around the NBA sending tweets out: ‘Congrats to my bro James. He goin’ to Houston. He gonna kill there.’ I know Bron & them was so f****** happy we wasn’t together no more,” Durant said. “We were on they a**… y’all just scared. Y’all know we was on the way.”

Durant will face the Thunder after Opening Night's ring ceremony at the Paycom Center.