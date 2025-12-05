When the Houston Rockets traded for Kevin Durant, most of the discussion centered around moving on from former No. 2 pick Jalen Green. But as the Phoenix Suns return to Houston for the first time since that deal, it's clear that the bigger loss for Houston wasn't Green: it was Dillon Brooks.

Brooks is averaging 22.3 points per game this season, which is nearly 10 more than his average during his two years in Houston.

“Thanks to Jordan Ott for trusting me to play with the ball in my hands. He trusts me to make plays,” Brooks explained before Friday's game.

But it isn't the scoring that Houston is missing. They have plenty of offense, as they currently boast the league's second-best offensive rating. And for as good as Brooks has been, you'd still much rather have Durant, especially in the playoffs.

But where Brooks' absence has been felt by Houston has been on the defensive end, which has regressed this year without him. Under Ime Udoka, the Rockets built their identity on defense, culminating in the fourth-best defensive rating during last year's 52-win season.

Brooks embodied the tough-nosed, physical, defensive culture that Udoka instilled, as he helped guide the franchise from 22 wins to championship contention in under three years.

“I think we have the same-liked minds,” Brooks said of Udoka. “We both pride ourselves on defense. No-b.s. mentality. And I think we instilled that from both sides – on the coaching staff and from the players. I got along with Ime; he's one of my good friends, and I can't wait to go against him.”

Brooks acknowledged that Houston wanted him to step in as a leader for a young roster.

“Yeah. They knew I did that for Memphis, so they wanted the same thing. Grow the young guys in the right direction, and I feel like I did a good job,” he explained.

“It was instilling the little things… defensive coverages, discipline, and sacrifices you have to make, you just see stuff,” Brooks added.

Beyond leadership and defense, Brooks also brought a bulldog nature to the roster that seems to be lacking without him. Part of that shift is natural, as the Rockets went from scrappy underdog to one of the favorites in the Western Conference. But Brooks' willingness to mix it up with the opposition added an attitude and presence that no one else on the current roster replicates.

In fact, when these two teams faced off in Phoenix last week, Brooks even got into it with Udoka. When asked about the run-in, Brooks said they'll have “another one today if he doesn't look away.”

That edge is tough to replace. The Rockets have more than filled the gaps that Green left behind. But what Brooks brought – leadership, defense, and an unapologetic toughness – remains unmatched. And after helping to turn around Houston, he's now doing the same in his first season with the Suns.

When asked what sort of reaction he expects from the Rockets fans tonight, Brooks didn't blink: “Whatever. I'm just expecting the reaction when we win at the end of the game.”