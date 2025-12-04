Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant came four points shy of joining one of basketball’s most exclusive clubs against the Sacramento Kings, and he did not hide how much the near miss stung.

When a reporter noted that Durant was just four points from becoming the eighth player in NBA history to reach 31,000 career points, Durant paused and shook his head.

“Damn, I could have done that tonight,” he said.

Moments later, he admitted that the milestone “hell yeah” still matters to him, calling it “insane” to be close to a mark shared by only a handful of legends.

"Every time I hit these milestones I tend to think about my teammates and the journey that I've been through."@KDTrey5 reflects on JUST missing the mark tonight on becoming the 8th player in NBA history to reach 31,000 career points! How many more points does he need? 4 👀 pic.twitter.com/R9uxV4yoVm — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2025

Yet Durant’s focus after Houston’s 121-95 win over Sacramento was squarely on the Rockets’ identity taking shape. Houston improved to 14-5 behind a bruising, paint-first attack that overwhelmed the Kings’ smaller lineups. The Rockets attempted only four three-pointers after halftime and just 16 for the game, choosing instead to chase high-percentage shots at the rim. They finished with a staggering 78 points in the paint and a 62-32 edge on the glass.

“The paint was open, so why chuck threes?” Durant said, pointing to Houston’s ability to dictate the interior all night.

The Rockets turned back the clock against the Kings

Article Continues Below

Durant had 24 points and eight assists with no turnovers, helping orchestrate a third-quarter surge that turned a one-point deficit into a runaway. Alperen Sengun delivered 28 points and 10 rebounds while reaching the 5,000-point mark for his career. Amen Thompson added 20 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists, repeatedly slicing into the lane and accelerating the game’s tempo.

Durant highlighted the contributions of teammates across his career and within Houston’s current rotation, singling out Steven Adams’ rim protection and rebounding, along with Josh Okogie’s versatility.

“Every time I hit milestones, I think about my teammates and the journey,” he said. “A lot of people invested in my life and career, and I owe a lot to them.”

But on a night when he dominated without relying on long-range shooting, his looming milestone underscored something larger: Durant is chasing history while helping mold a Rockets team that is learning how to win by controlling the most fundamental area of the floor.

Houston hosts Phoenix next, with Durant now just four points from etching his name deeper into NBA history.